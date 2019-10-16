Kyrgyzstanis win prizes at International Creativity Competition in Sochi

Kyrgyzstanis took the first place at the 2nd International Competition — Festival of Art and Creativity «Grand Sochi,» which was held on October 10-14. Head of the show ballet Vspyshka Tatyana Bochkala told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, participants from the Kyrgyz Republic performed in two nominations. Their performance with the national dance took the first place, and with a pop dance — the second.

«The jury did not remain indifferent to our national dance. They really liked the costumes and, as they explained, the unusual hand movements. It was nice to represent the country at such a large-scale competition and introduce Russians to our dances,» said Tatyana Bochkala.