Dance couple from Kyrgyzstan becomes two-time world champions

Dance couple from Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Vyrleev and Maria Proshletsova became two-time world champions in ballroom dancing. The Dance Sport Federation reported.

The couple won the world championship for the second time in a row in the category «Youth, Latin American program».

The annual International Sports Ballroom Dancing Tournament WDSF World Championship 2024 took place in Sarajevo — Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The WDSF World Championship Youth Latin was held as part of the competition. Athletes from the USA, China, France, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Japan and other countries took part in the tournament.

Vladimir Vyrleev and Maria Proshletsova took first place, winning the gold medal and the title of world champions among 68 couples, repeating last year’s result in Armenia.
