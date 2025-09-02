11:58
Kamchybek Tashiev orders to develop new General Plan for Jalal-Abad

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev ordered to develop a General Plan for Jalal-Abad as soon as possible. He stated this at a meeting with representatives of local authorities, which was held for the first time in the new administrative building of the city.

Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that all construction work should be carried out in a strict order. If the General Plan is not prepared in advance, serious problems may arise in the future, he noted.

During the meeting, the issue of water supply was also discussed. The SCNS head demanded that residents of Jalal-Abad be provided with clean drinking and utility water.

At the meeting, local authorities presented a map with settlements annexed to the city territory as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

Recall, the new administrative building in Jalal-Abad was opened on August 30 with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov. The very next day, the first working meeting was held there, where the main issue was the development of the city.
