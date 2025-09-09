11:13
Over 1 billion soms to be allocated for master plans of settlements

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a program for developing master plans of the country’s settlements for 2026–2030, with total funding exceeding 1.2 billion soms.

The program envisions annual allocations of at least 480 million soms for the preparation of master plans, including topographic surveys and design work. These funds will be distributed through local government bodies, which will act as the contracting authorities.

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services will coordinate the process, sign contracts with design organizations, and involve international donor organizations for financing and expertise. The ministry will also be required to submit progress reports to the Presidential Administration every six months.

The program’s goal is to provide all settlements in Kyrgyzstan with detailed master plans, improve urban planning, and create more comfortable living conditions in cities and villages.
