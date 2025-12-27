Public Service Centers in Kyrgyzstan to be closed on January 1 - 11

Public Service Centers (PSCs) in Kyrgyzstan will not operate from January 1 to January 12. The centers will remain open until December 31 inclusive, operating as usual without a shortened pre-holiday working day. Kyzmat state institution under the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The agency noted that a large influx of visitors may be expected after the long holidays and, to avoid this, recommended using online services through Tunduk system.

The following services are available online:

booking an electronic queue;

address registration;

passport renewal;

issuance of duplicate civil registry certificates;

registration of births and deaths.

Residents are asked to obtain the necessary documents in advance, and foreign citizens are asked to check the registration deadlines to avoid possible delays and misunderstandings. Citizens planning to travel abroad are advised to check the validity of their passports in advance, as well as the availability of valid documents for all family members.