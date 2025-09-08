New Public Service Center opened in Tokmak city

A grand opening of a new Public Service Center (PSC) took place in Tokmak city. The event was attended by the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev. Kyzmat state institution reported.

According to its data, the Public Service Center is located at the following address: Tokmak, 1/1, Ibraimov Street (former bus station building). The total area of ​​the facility is 1,000 square meters, which will create comfortable conditions for servicing residents of the city and Chui district, or about 150,000 people.

The center provides all basic government services: issuance of passports, civil registry services, assignment of PINs, registration of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and foreigners.

For the convenience of citizens, the new Public Service Center has a photo service area, VIP service, a cash desk, a ceremonial hall for marriage registration, a notary, and a mother and child room.

To increase throughput, the staff has been increased: instead of 10 specialists, 12 employees and 5 technical personnel are working. This will allow serving up to 600 visitors daily and reducing waiting time in queues.

«The opening of a new PSC is an important step in increasing the availability and quality of public services. We are creating convenient and modern conditions so that every resident of Chui region can receive the service quickly and comfortably,» Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

The opening of new PSCs is part of a large-scale effort to digitalize the country and create comfortable conditions for both the population and employees of the centers. There, citizens will be able not only to receive services in the «single window» format, but also to learn how to use public online services. The increase in the number of users of digital services is, first of all, convenience for citizens and a reduction in the load on the centers themselves.