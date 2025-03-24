15:16
Working hours of Public Service Centers changed

The working hours of Public Service Centers (PSC) and mini-PSCs throughout the Kyrgyz Republic have changed. The press service of Kyzmat state institution reported.

Main PSCs:

Working hours: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lunch break: from 12.30 to 1.30 p.m.

Closed: Saturday and Sunday.

PSCs in the regions work according to a single schedule. Addresses can be found on social media accounts or by calling 119 (free call).

Mini-PSCs:

At 41b, Chui Avenue, opposite the Heating and Power Plant (Globus hypermarket):

Working hours: Tuesday — Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lunch break: from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed: Monday.

At 107, Sadyrbaev Street (Asia hypermarket):

Working hours: Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lunch break: from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Working hours: Saturday — Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lunch break: from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

These changes are related to the transfer of the Public Service Centers to the jurisdiction of Kyzmat state institution and comply with the requirements of the Labor Code.
