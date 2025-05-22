24-hour Auto Public Service Center near bypass road closed due to road repairs

The 24-hour Auto Public Service Center Birimdik 24 has temporarily suspended its work. The press service of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers reported to 24.kg news agency.

The Auto Public Service Center is located on the highway leading from Lebedinovka village to the bypass road — reconstruction of the road is underway there. The temporary closure of Birimdik 24 is due to work in the adjacent territory.

The state agency added that in order to ensure the continuity of the provision of public services around the clock, the Interregional Department located at Riom-Auto car market has been transferred to a similar working schedule. The Alamudun Department, located at 206, Elebesov Street, also continues to operate, receiving citizens daily until 1 a.m.