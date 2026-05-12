 Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over use of ethyl alcohol

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to several regulations governing the production and circulation of ethyl alcohol and alcoholic products.

Under the new resolution, the State Tax Service will receive expanded powers, including the authority to approve:

standards for the consumption of raw materials used in alcohol production;

procedures for determining natural losses of ethyl alcohol during the manufacture of alcohol-containing products.

The Cabinet has also revised the rules for purchasing ethyl alcohol for medical, veterinary, technical, perfume and cosmetic, and disinfectant purposes.

Now, companies applying for inclusion in the list of special consumers of ethyl alcohol must submit technological regulations, documentation of the availability of specialized equipment, and confirmation of the compliance of their production facilities with sanitary requirements.

Mandatory inspections of production facilities will also be introduced.

The authorized state body will inspect enterprises and assess whether the declared volumes of alcohol correspond to actual production capacities. Refusal to allow inspectors access will serve as grounds for denying inclusion in the special consumer list.

The resolution further specifies that the misuse of ethyl alcohol for purposes other than those declared will lead to government enforcement measures.

The document will come into force in ten days.