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Kyrgyzstan to restrict motorcycle use on beaches, pastures, in protected areas

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has imposed restrictions on the use of motorized vehicles in a number of natural areas.

The resolution was adopted to protect ecosystems, prevent the degradation of natural landscapes, and reduce the negative impact on park and beach areas.

According to the document, the entry and movement of motor vehicles will be restricted:

  • in specially protected natural areas;
  • within park and beach zones;
  • on pastures.

At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to public roads passing through protected territories, nor to buffer and sanitary protection zones of biosphere territories.

The restrictions will not apply to local residents using electric motorized vehicles with a capacity of no more than 4 kilowatts for household needs.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been instructed to organize outreach efforts among the public and tourism operators, as well as monitor compliance with the new regulations.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/373534/
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