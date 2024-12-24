14:35
Planned rotation: Personnel changes in Ministry of Internal Affairs

Personnel changes have taken place in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan as part of a planned rotation. The press service of the ministry reported.

In particular, the following changes have taken place:

  • Police Colonel Azamat Nogoibaev has been appointed head of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs named after E.A. Aliyev;
  • Police Major General Tariel Abitov has been appointed the head of the security service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
  • Police Colonel Orolbek Akparov has become deputy head of the Main Criminal Investigation Department for the southern region;
  • Police Colonel Almaz Osmonbekov has become the head of the internal investigation service;
  • Police Colonel Zholboldu Kochkonov has been appointed head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region.
  • Saparbek Asanaliev, who previously held the position of head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region, has been sent into retirement due to reaching the maximum age for service.
