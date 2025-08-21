13:15
USD 87.44
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.08
English

Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts after reconstruction

Reconstruction work on the second hydroelectric unit is ongoing at Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plant (HPP). At least 94 percent of the total volume of equipment required for modernization has been delivered. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The reconstruction is being carried out to increase electricity generation and ensure a stable autumn-winter period. Completion of the work is planned for November.

The adjustment of control cabinets, laying of control cables, assembly of the impeller, installation of control system pipelines and alignment of equipment have been completed at hydroelectric unit No. 3. Welding work on the upper rotor pressure bar has also been completed, and work is underway to install pipelines. After replacing the second unit, the HPP’s capacity will increase by 9 megawatts.
link: https://24.kg/english/340443/
views: 158
Print
Related
Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan to strengthen dam of Kambarata HPP-2
Small Chok-Tal HPP to be built in Issyk-Kul region
President of Kyrgyzstan announces construction of 18 mini-HPPs
Cabinet Chairman checks reconstruction of roads, beaches in Issyk-Kul region
Local residents to receive 1 percent of energy from new HPPs as aid
Unit No. 3 undergoing reconstruction at Uch-Kurgan HPP
EDB to support Kyrgyzstan in constructing Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade
Runway and apron reconstruction to be carried out at Manas Airport
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
12:46
Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferred to Tash-Kumyr City Hall Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferre...
12:42
Medium-sized businesses required to file single tax report monthly
12:24
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urges climbers to follow safety measures
12:11
Juice production company dumps waste into Bishkek drainage system
12:06
Class A logistics center to be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan