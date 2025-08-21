Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts after reconstruction

Reconstruction work on the second hydroelectric unit is ongoing at Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plant (HPP). At least 94 percent of the total volume of equipment required for modernization has been delivered. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The reconstruction is being carried out to increase electricity generation and ensure a stable autumn-winter period. Completion of the work is planned for November.

The adjustment of control cabinets, laying of control cables, assembly of the impeller, installation of control system pipelines and alignment of equipment have been completed at hydroelectric unit No. 3. Welding work on the upper rotor pressure bar has also been completed, and work is underway to install pipelines. After replacing the second unit, the HPP’s capacity will increase by 9 megawatts.