Reconstruction of bridge on Zhibek Zholu Avenue to begin in Bishkek

Bishkek Vice Mayor Ramiz Aliev announced the start of reconstruction of the bridge on Zhibek Zholu Avenue across Alamedin River. According to him, the work will start in the near future.

The official noted that the condition of the bridge is currently considered unsatisfactory and requires urgent intervention. During the reconstruction, it is planned to strengthen the structures, replace the road surface and ensure safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The bridge is one of the important transport hubs of the capital, connecting the central districts with residential areas. Ramiz Aliev emphasized that the work will be carried out in stages to minimize inconvenience for residents and road users.
