Runway and apron reconstruction to be carried out at Manas Airport

Manas International Airport will undergo a full reconstruction of its runway, apron, and lighting system by the end of 2025. Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of the company, stated that a base for workers has been created, a dormitory has been opened, an asphalt concrete plant and the necessary infrastructure have been prepared for the implementation of the project.

The reconstruction will be carried out by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), following a previously signed agreement.

Specialists will completely replace the runway and apron surfaces and install a new category III lighting system, enabling accommodation and departure of flights under challenging weather conditions.

A similar modernization will be carried out at Osh International Airport.