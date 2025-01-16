02:43
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Aikol Manas monument in Bishkek to be dismantled for reconstruction

Work on reconstruction of Aikol Manas monument has begun on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The project is aimed at renovation and modernization of the statue, as well as improving its design and appearance.

The main stages of the reconstruction include:

— Complete renovation of the pedestal-monument;

— Strengthening the basement structures.

The Manas monument will be temporarily moved to storage for the period of reconstruction.

«The reconstruction work is being carried out in accordance with the approved project and technical requirements. All stages will be carried out in compliance with architectural standards and with an emphasis on preserving the cultural significance of the Aikol Manas monument as a symbol of national heritage,» the statement says.

The monument Aikol Manas (Manas the Magnanimous) was unveiled on August 31, 2011 and timed to the 20th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. The author of the sculpture is Bazarbai Sydykov. The height of the monument together with the pedestal is 17.5 meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/316980/
views: 321
Print
Related
Theater building belonging to historical monuments returned to state
Invasion of Kyrgyzstan in 2022: Monument to fallen servicemen unveiled
Culture Ministry to reconstruct Tash-Rabat caravanserai
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects reconstruction of Dolon Omurzakov stadium
Akylbek Japarov inspects reconstruction of Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Monument to film director Gennady Bazarov unveiled
Toktogon Altybasarova's 100th anniversary: Monument unveiled in Tyup district
Monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov re-erected in Bishkek
32 million soms to be spent on repairs of Friendship of Peoples monument
Flagpole removed from central Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
16 January, Thursday
17:44
Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2024 Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship...
16:45
Maksatbek Ishenbaev appointed new Chairman of Board of MBANK
16:35
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
16:20
Relocation of railway outside Bishkek: First working group meeting held
16:14
Uzgen district officials detained for illegal sale of land