Aikol Manas monument in Bishkek to be dismantled for reconstruction

Work on reconstruction of Aikol Manas monument has begun on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The project is aimed at renovation and modernization of the statue, as well as improving its design and appearance.

The main stages of the reconstruction include:

— Complete renovation of the pedestal-monument;

— Strengthening the basement structures.

The Manas monument will be temporarily moved to storage for the period of reconstruction.

«The reconstruction work is being carried out in accordance with the approved project and technical requirements. All stages will be carried out in compliance with architectural standards and with an emphasis on preserving the cultural significance of the Aikol Manas monument as a symbol of national heritage,» the statement says.

The monument Aikol Manas (Manas the Magnanimous) was unveiled on August 31, 2011 and timed to the 20th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. The author of the sculpture is Bazarbai Sydykov. The height of the monument together with the pedestal is 17.5 meters.