Reconstruction of Manas Ordo planned to be completed by Independence Day

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Marlen Mamataliev visited Talas region on a working visit. Parliament reported.

During his visit, the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh visited Manas Ordo National Complex, where he inspected the progress of the renovation and reconstruction work.

He noted that the Manas epic is an important part of the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

«This historical site is of great significance. The reconstruction is being carried out at the direction of President Sadyr Japarov. After the completion of the work, an increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists is expected. This, in turn, will help increase the region’s tourism potential and have a positive impact on the region’s economic development,» Marlen Mamataliev noted.

He also noted that the reconstruction of the complex is planned to be completed by Independence Day and urged those responsible to complete all work efficiently and within the established timeframe.

The Manas Ordo complex was established in 1995 following the celebration of the 1,000th anniversary of the Manas epic, and was granted national status in 2001.

The complex covers 225 hectares. Its grounds include historical and architectural monuments, a library, a school for young manaschi, museums, a hippodrome, and other cultural facilities. Construction of new buildings and infrastructure upgrades are currently ongoing.