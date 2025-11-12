13:44
Reconstruction of fourth unit of Toktogul HPP completed in Kyrgyzstan

During a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev inspected the completion of the reconstruction of the fourth hydroelectric unit of Toktogul Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the second hydroelectric unit of Uch-Kurgan Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and the current state of Kara-Kul Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

The testing phase has reportedly begun. The main goal of these measures is to extend the plant’s service life, increase its installed capacity from 1,200 to 1,440 megawatts, and implement a modern automated control system.

As part of the country’s hydropower modernization and rehabilitation program, reconstruction work on the second hydroelectric unit of Uch-Kurgan HPP has been successfully completed. Equipment testing is also currently underway at the facility.

Reconstruction work at Uch-Kurgan HPP began in 2024. The first hydroelectric unit was completely replaced, increasing the plant’s capacity by 9 megawatts. The modernization of the second hydroelectric unit has now been completed, adding another 9 megawatts of capacity.

The remaining two hydroelectric units are scheduled to be reconstructed in 2026. Once all stages of the upgrade are completed, the total capacity of the hydroelectric power plant will increase by 36 megawatts. Following testing, the hydroelectric units of Toktogul and Uch-Kurgan HPPs will be officially commissioned.

In addition, the Minister of Energy inspected the current operations of the recently commissioned Kara-Kul HPP with a total capacity of 18 megawatts. The plant is currently operating in a routine mode.
