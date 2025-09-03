Over 800 hectares to be transformed in Batken region for new city construction

Land will be transformed in Suu-Bashy rural area in Batken district. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, agricultural land with a total area of ​​880.26 hectares will be transferred to the category of lands of settlements for the implementation of the project to build a new city and provide housing for residents of Buzhum village.

The following land is also transferred to the category of lands of settlements: 120 hectares of land in the village of Buzhum, including rocky pastures, land under roads and water areas; 760.26 hectares of land in Suu-Bashy rural area — pastures, fallow arable land, land under water and roads, barren land, as well as areas under buildings.

The Batken district state administration must make changes to land registration documents, ensure the intended use of land, and preserve cultural heritage sites.