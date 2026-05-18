Motorcyclists fined in Chui region for riding on pastures

Cases of unauthorized use of enduro motorcycles and other motor vehicles on pastures and specially protected natural areas have been recorded in Bishkek and Chui region. Dozens of violations were identified during recent inspections, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

The ministry reports that motorcycle traffic across pastures, lakeshore zones, and natural areas damages soil cover, hinders grassland recovery, obstructs livestock grazing, disrupts wildlife habitats, accelerates soil erosion, and creates safety risks for visitors.

The ministry warned that, in line with Cabinet of Ministers regulations, preventive and enforcement measures on pastures and protected areas are being strengthened. Violations of the rules may result in fines of up to 20,000 soms.

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introduced restrictions on the use of motor vehicles in several natural zones. According to the regulation, motorcycle access and movement are restricted in: