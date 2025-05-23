About 60 people die every day in Kyrgyzstan from heart disease

Cardiovascular diseases remain the main cause of death among the population in Kyrgyzstan. The Mirsaid Mirrakhimov National Center of Cardiology and Therapy reports.

According to its data, on average, more than 20,000 people die from these diseases in the republic every year, and about 60 die every day.

Mortality from cardiovascular diseases is mainly due to coronary heart disease, including acute myocardial infarction, arterial hypertension, severe heart rhythm disturbances and chronic heart failure.

For this reason, the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, with the support of the Ministry of Health, has begun successfully implementing strategies to reduce mortality from cardiovascular diseases in the Kyrgyz Republic. For the first time, a national system for the prevention, early diagnosis and control of cardiovascular diseases and non-communicable diseases is being created using modern technologies, the best practices of large medical centers in the European Union, the USA, Asia and others.

«The organization of the national expert center for cardiology and cardiac surgery based on the model of «Full cycle of high-tech quality medical care for patients with severe cardiovascular diseases » and the creation of regional cardiology centers — cardiovascular clusters, as well as flagship cardiology units at the district level deserve special attention. The first ones will be opened in Talas, Balykchy and Naryn in 2025,» the statement says.

The concept of integrated prevention of cardiovascular and non-communicable diseases based on self-monitoring and active medical examination has been introduced.

Reconstruction and modernization work is actively underway at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy. Programs for the free installation of stents and pacemakers have been introduced. New generation cardiologists are being trained according to international standards, training and internships are being conducted in leading medical and scientific centers in Europe, Russia, Great Britain and other countries.

Experts believe that high-tech medical care has become accessible and for the first time in recent decades there is a tendency towards a decrease in mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases.

In 2021, cardiovascular diseases accounted for more than half (52.3 percent) of all deaths in the mortality structure. The center did not specify data for 2024.