Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed

After a video footage of violence against military personnel was published, Minister Boobek Azhikeev and his First Deputy Azamat Mambetov went to the scene and met with the parents of the soldiers. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident occurred in February 2025 in one of the military units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On the instructions of the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev, an internal investigation was launched with the participation of the relevant departments of the ministry.

As a result of the investigation, the command staff of the unit, as well as the serviceman involved in the incident, were brought to strict official responsibility. Following the investigation, the officials involved in the violations were dismissed from their positions.

On May 11, after the video was posted on social media, Boobek Azhikeev re-assessed the situation on the spot. During the meeting, the ministry’s leadership held an open dialogue with parents, explaining in detail the measures taken earlier.

The minister stressed the importance of immediately informing the ministry, the Soldiers’ Mothers Fund and other authorized bodies in the event of such situations.

The issues of improving service conditions were raised, including providing sports equipment and allocating time for physical training.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening the moral and psychological climate among personnel.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic declares that it strictly condemns any manifestations of hazing and will continue to pursue a zero-tolerance policy towards such cases.

On May 11, the Military Prosecutor’s Office also opened a criminal case on the fact of violence against conscripts by an officer of military unit No. 86123 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

President Sadyr Japarov severely reprimanded the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev. The basis was the facts of gross violation of statutory norms and principles of military discipline, recorded in a video that was published on social media.
