12:43
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Woman beaten and forced into car in Bishkek

A video has been circulating on social media, showing a man forcibly trying to push a woman into a car. The footage shows the woman resisting, for which she is beaten by the attacker. Passersby intervened in the conflict, but the man managed to put the woman in the car. Later, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle.

According to a law enforcement source, the suspect is the victim’s ex-boyfriend. He came to her in an attempt to make up, but a conflict broke out between them.

The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district told 24.kg news agency that the incident happened on June 4 at about 5.40 p.m. in Dzhal microdistrict. The woman filed a report with the police, after which a criminal case was opened under the article «Attempted kidnapping» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the police and placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The necessary examinations have been scheduled, based on the results of which a procedural decision will be made.
link: https://24.kg/english/331658/
views: 165
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani in Almaty
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
Man brutally beats his wife in Bishkek
Cases of child sexual abuse on rise in Kyrgyzstan — Supreme Court
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Mother and child return to homeland
Schoolgirl beaten in Nookat school, police closed case
41 fights registered in Bishkek schools since September 2024
Ninth-grader dies after beating in Kara-Suu, suspect detained
Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
5 June, Thursday
12:34
1.6 tons of gold planned to be extracted in Chatkal district in 2025 1.6 tons of gold planned to be extracted in Chatkal di...
12:26
Lawyer suspected of fraud and document forgery detained in Osh city
12:17
Police step up security measures for Kurman Ait celebrations
12:06
Law signed to strengthen national unity and prevent conflicts
11:53
National Bank and People's Bank of China discuss extension of cooperation