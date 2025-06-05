Woman beaten and forced into car in Bishkek

A video has been circulating on social media, showing a man forcibly trying to push a woman into a car. The footage shows the woman resisting, for which she is beaten by the attacker. Passersby intervened in the conflict, but the man managed to put the woman in the car. Later, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle.

According to a law enforcement source, the suspect is the victim’s ex-boyfriend. He came to her in an attempt to make up, but a conflict broke out between them.

The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district told 24.kg news agency that the incident happened on June 4 at about 5.40 p.m. in Dzhal microdistrict. The woman filed a report with the police, after which a criminal case was opened under the article «Attempted kidnapping» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the police and placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The necessary examinations have been scheduled, based on the results of which a procedural decision will be made.