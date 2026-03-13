16:45
Former MP Kuvanychbek Kongantiev detained until May 10

Former parliament member Kuvanychbek Kongantiev has been placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for two months. An investigative judge of the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek granted the investigators’ request and ordered pretrial detention until May 10, 2026, for the duration of the investigation.

Earlier, the SCNS reported that Kongantiev is suspected of organizing illegal schemes related to land plots and the use of affiliated persons.

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev was elected to the Zhogorku Kenesh from single-mandate constituency No. 21, receiving 13,379 votes. In parliament, he was a member of El Umutu — Ata-Zhurt deputy group and chaired the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction.
