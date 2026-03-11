Former member of Parliament Kuvanychbek Kongantiev detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained former Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) member Kuvanychbek Kongantiev in Bishkek. Law enforcement sources and people close to the politician informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary reports, investigative measures are underway against the former MP. Details of the detention and possible charges have not yet been specified.

According to sources, he is accused of corruption and illicit enrichment. Information about Kongantiev’s family assets and his connections to former SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev was recently circulated on social media.

It is reported that members of the former deputy’s inner circle have been also prosecuted. No official comment has yet been made.

Earlier, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums reviewed Kuvanychbek Kongantiev’s letter of early resignation and terminated his mandate.

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev was elected to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) in single-mandate constituency No. 21, receiving 13,379 votes. In Parliament, he was a member of El Umutu Ata-Zhurt parliamentary group and chaired the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction.