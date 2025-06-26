Ex-Tokmak mayor and other detainees placed in pretrial detention center

Former mayor of Tokmak city Maksat Nusuvaliev, the head of the City Hall’s Municipal Property Management Department and the director of Al-Qadr construction company have been placed in the pre-trial detention center. The press service of the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital reported.
«By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court dated June 25, 2025, the petition of the head of the investigative group was granted. The accused N.M.O. (Maksat Nusuvaliev), A.A.Dzh., K.T.E. and T. uulu A. were remanded in custody until August 24, 2025,» the court noted.
All four are charged with corruption.