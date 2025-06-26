Ex-Tokmak mayor and other detainees placed in pretrial detention center

Former mayor of Tokmak city Maksat Nusuvaliev, the head of the City Hall’s Municipal Property Management Department and the director of Al-Qadr construction company have been placed in the pre-trial detention center. The press service of the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital reported.

Related news Detention of Tokmak Mayor: Details from SCNS of Kyrgyzstan

On June 24, in front of officials and security officials, Mayor of Tokmak Maksat Nusuvaliev was detained right during a meeting on the instructions of the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev. Another official, the head of a construction company and the person responsible for the construction of a park were detained along with him.

«By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court dated June 25, 2025, the petition of the head of the investigative group was granted. The accused N.M.O. (Maksat Nusuvaliev), A.A.Dzh., K.T.E. and T. uulu A. were remanded in custody until August 24, 2025,» the court noted.

All four are charged with corruption.