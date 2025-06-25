Detention of Tokmak Mayor: Details from SCNS of Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited Tokmak city on instructions from the President. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the SCNS, Tokmak residents expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of local government bodies on social media, complained about delays and poor quality of construction of the new park, as well as the fact that major repairs of the sports school had not been carried out for more than a year.

Kamchybek Tashiev inspected the condition of the park and confirmed that the construction was indeed of poor quality, and sharply criticized the activities of the responsible officials. He demanded that improvement work be carried out as soon as possible and conditions that meet modern quality standards be created.

Then the head of the security services held a meeting with the heads of local authorities at the City Hall. The discussion focused primarily on the controversial park project that had sparked protests among residents. It was revealed that 44 million soms had been allocated for the recreational area through a tender, with 42 million soms already transferred to the contractor Al-Kadyr-Santechservice LLC.

However, in reality, the funds had not been fully used, and the construction was carried out with gross negligence.

For causing damage to the state on an especially large scale, by order of Kamchybek Tashiev, the Mayor of Tokmak city Maksat Nusuvaliev, the head of the Municipal Property Department T. u. A., the Executive Director of Al-Kadyr-Santechservis LLC and the person responsible for the construction of the culture and recreation park K. T. E. were taken into custody.

Addressing the heads of local government bodies of districts, cities and villages in Chui region, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security set the task of carrying out landscaping and improvement work in all populated areas of the region within 10 days.

All work will be carried out under the personal supervision of Kamchybek Tashiev.