Escalation in the Middle East: Kyrgyzstan officially supports Bahrain and Oman

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Jeenbek Kulubaev, on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, expressed sincere solidarity with the fraternal people of Bahrain in connection with the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which has affected the Kingdom.

«The interlocutors expressed hope for a speedy de-escalation of the situation, the resumption of political and diplomatic dialogue, and the adoption of concrete measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region,» the statement reads.

The Foreign Minister then called his Omani counterpart and conveyed a message from Sadyr Japarov, stating that Kyrgyzstan officially supported Bahrain and Oman in light of the growing tensions in the Middle East.

The parties discussed security risks affecting the region and emphasized the need to return to political and diplomatic dialogue.

In addition to regional threats, the parties discussed logistics with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Kyrgyzstan expressed gratitude to Muscat for its assistance in evacuating its compatriots from the Gulf countries to their homeland.
