Football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) plays friendly match with Bahrain

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) played a friendly match with the team of Bahrain. The Instagram account of Kyrgyzstan’s team reports.

The match took place on July 29 at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek.

The final score was 4:3 in favor of Kyrgyzstan.

Goals were scored by Bekzat Kazakov (brace), Keilob Kopytin and Ulukbek Ishenbaev.

The teams will play another match in Bishkek on August 1.

The Kyrgyz Football Union added that the team of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the Asian Cup qualifying matches.
