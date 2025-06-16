Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss situation in the Middle East

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Oman Jeenbek Kulubaev and Badr Al Busaidi discussed the situation in the Middle East by telephone. The press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties also discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Oman cooperation, as well as bilateral interaction within the framework of international organizations such as the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

They exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, including the current situation in the Middle East. The parties agreed on the need to make joint efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the situation and called on the parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint.

The ministers agreed to maintain contacts and consultations, as well as develop bilateral cooperation through the exchange of visits at various levels.