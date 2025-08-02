10:35
Football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) wins friendly match with Bahrain

The national youth football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) played a second friendly match with the team of Bahrain. The team’s Instagram account reports.

The match took place at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek on August 1.

The final score was 2:0 in favor of the team of Kyrgyzstan.

Goals from Kyrgyzstan were scored by Ulukbek Ishenbaev and Alexander Berezyuk.

The first match, which took place in Bishkek on July 29, ended with a score 4:3 in favor of Kyrgyzstan’s team.

The games took place as part of the preparation of the Kyrgyzstan’s team for the Asian Cup qualifying matches, which will be held in Bishkek on November 22-30.
