Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain approve agreement on air traffic

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved an agreement on air traffic between Kyrgyzstan and the Kingdom of Bahrain. The document was signed on April 21, 2025.

According to Resolution No. 581 of September 12, 2025, the State Civil Aviation Agency was appointed the body responsible for implementing the agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to notify the Bahraini side about the completion of the necessary domestic procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
