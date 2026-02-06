Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights

Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss the launch of direct flights between the two countries in the near future. The issue was raised during a meeting between Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Ulukbek Maripov and Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Ulukbek Maripov emphasized the importance of launching the Kyrgyz—Bahraini Intergovernmental Commission as soon as possible and proposed holding its first meeting in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

The Ambassador also noted the need to implement mutual visits and expand the legal framework for cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue efforts to strengthen economic ties and advance the bilateral agenda.