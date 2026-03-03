Foreign company proposes opening free economic zone at Mailuu-Suu plant site

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of Edelweiss Group AG, the government’s press service reported.
According to the statement, the company expressed interest in attracting international investors and financing infrastructure projects of national importance in Kyrgyzstan.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains open to cooperation with entrepreneurs interested in investing in the country, provided that national legislation is strictly observed. He instructed relevant government agencies to further examine the proposals.
According to publicly available information, Edelweiss Group AG is a Swiss company founded in 2019, operating in several countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company has developed a proprietary environmentally friendly technology for extracting fine and ultra-fine gold and other valuable resources from mining waste.
The technology reportedly allows for the recovery of up to 30 percent of gold from tailings at mining sites. Edelweiss Group AG also claims to hold certified industrial and precious metal reserves valued at more than €10 billion.