Foreign company proposes opening free economic zone at Mailuu-Suu plant site

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of Edelweiss Group AG, the government’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the company expressed interest in attracting international investors and financing infrastructure projects of national importance in Kyrgyzstan.

«In particular, discussions focused on engaging private individuals and legal entities from European countries in banking and corporate services within the framework of a proposed free economic zone (FEZ) and Edelweiss Bank. The establishment of the FEZ is being considered as a priority at the site of Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant OJSC. The projects would involve European technologies and financing, particularly in the fields of processing industry and energy,» the statement says.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains open to cooperation with entrepreneurs interested in investing in the country, provided that national legislation is strictly observed. He instructed relevant government agencies to further examine the proposals.