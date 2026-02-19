Bishkek FEZ entities to be relocated to new territory

On February 19, the head of the National Agency for Investment under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ravshanbek Sabirov, held a working meeting with representatives of ministries, agencies, and entities of the Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ).

During the meeting, current issues related to relocating Bishkek FEZ entities to a new territory were discussed, including the provision of necessary engineering and transport infrastructure, as well as creating conditions for the uninterrupted conduct of their production and investment activities.

«For us, it is critically important to ensure a transparent and phased relocation process for Bishkek FEZ entities while maintaining the stability of their operations. The state is committed to creating modern infrastructure and comfortable conditions for business. We will support this process through close cooperation with relevant ministries and the residents themselves to guarantee the protection of their interests and the sustainability of investment activities,» Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized.

Special attention was given to coordinating the actions of state authorities and developing agreed solutions aimed at minimizing potential risks and ensuring the consistency of organizational measures.

Following the meeting, further steps were defined, and priority measures for organizing the relocation process were outlined, taking into account the interests of the state and FEZ entities, as well as the need to meet established deadlines for implementing infrastructure solutions.