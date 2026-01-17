Kyrgyzstan eases requirements for free economic zone development

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has put forward for public discussion a draft resolution amending the rules governing the development of free economic zone (FEZ) territories. The amendments will update Government Resolution No. 332 dated June 16, 2014.

According to the draft, the state plans to expand the list of acceptable materials for equipping and fencing FEZ areas. In addition to metal structures, concrete, and barbed wire, «other materials» approved by the authorized customs authority will now be allowed. Drafters say this will enable designers and investors to use modern solutions and reduce infrastructure costs.

The draft also proposes an exception: requirements related to the placement of objects under security control will not apply to FEZs focused on tourism and investment promotion.

The Cabinet notes that the initiative aims to create more flexible conditions for FEZ development, increase the regions’ attractiveness to foreign capital, and accelerate the launch of new projects.