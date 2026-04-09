Measures being taken to resume operations at Leilek Free Economic Zone

Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Batken region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, inspected the status of the Leilek Free Economic Zone (FEZ), located in Zhany-Zher aiyl aimak of Leilek district. His press service reported.

Management discussed the resumption of operations at the industrial zone. Proposals were put forward for providing the area with electricity and attracting investors.

Currently, 11.5 million soms out of the 500 million soms allocated in the republican budget for the development of Batken region have been allocated to provide the zone with electricity.

The total area of ​​the Leilek FEZ is 100 hectares. Leilek Water Management Department has installed drip irrigation and planted orchards on 84 hectares.