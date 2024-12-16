13:06
USD 86.96
EUR 91.03
RUB 0.84
English

Free economic zones transfer 2.5 billion soms to budget of Kyrgyzstan

Free economic zones (FEZ) of Kyrgyzstan transferred 2.5 billion soms to the state budget in 2024. The head of the Department of FEZ, PPP and work with joint-stock companies of the National Investment Agency Ekaterina Komarova reported.

FEZs attract investors from more than 25 countries, including Germany, China, Turkey, South Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran. More than 350 companies operate in the zones, engaged in trade, food and light industries, as well as in the production of building materials and furniture. More than 2,500 jobs have been created at FEZ enterprises.

There are five free economic zones operating in the republic: Maimak, Bishkek, Karakol, Naryn and Leylek. Ekaterina Komarova noted that to register in one of the free economic zones, it is necessary to submit a package of documents:

  1. The company’s memorandum of association.
  2. The company’s charter.
  3. The decision to establish the company.
  4. A copy of the state registration certificate.
  5. A business plan indicating the expected investments.
  6. A statement of intent to establish a company in any form.
link: https://24.kg/english/314320/
views: 108
Print
Related
Business proposes to change law on free economic zones
Metallurgical plant and leather processing plant to be opened in Bishkek
Hangars in Bishkek free trade zone burn down due to short circuit
Popular
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters
16 December, Monday
12:43
First in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch to be launched in September 2025 First in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch to be launch...
12:35
Free economic zones transfer 2.5 billion soms to budget of Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Kyrgyz runner Ilya Tyapkin wins International Marathon
12:04
Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store detained in Bishkek
11:55
Two foreign students killed in traffic accident in Bishkek