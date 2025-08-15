Sadyr Japarov signs law on transferring rights to create FEZs to Cabinet

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law on amendments to the law on free economic zones (FEZs), the press service of the head of state reported.

Now decisions on the creation, change of borders and closure of free economic zones will be made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document is aimed at improving the legal regulation of the creation and liquidation of free economic zones in the country. According to the new rules, decisions on the creation, extension of the term, change of borders and liquidation of FEZs will be made by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the authors of the changes, the transfer of these powers to the government will speed up the decision-making process and increase the efficiency of managing FEZs, which will create more favorable conditions for investors and businesses.