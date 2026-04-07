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Naryn FEZ becomes full member of WFZO with voting rights

Naryn Free Economic Zone (FEZ) has been granted full membership in the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) with voting rights. The press service of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency, this marks an important step toward strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position on the international investment stage and expanding cooperation with global partners.

The new status provides the Naryn FEZ with access to advanced international best practices, as well as the opportunity to engage directly with investors and participate in decision-making at the international level.

It is expected that this will enhance the region’s investment attractiveness, attract new projects, and create additional jobs.
link: https://24.kg/english/369378/
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