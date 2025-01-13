Production of excisable goods banned in Bishkek FEZ, but with some exceptions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On Free Economic Zones (FEZ) in the Kyrgyz Republic».
The document was developed to support business entities operating in the Bishkek FEZ, create conditions for fair competition, and eliminate contradictions, gaps and ambiguities in the legislation in connection with amendments to the Tax Code.
Certain types of activities are prohibited in the FEZ, including the production and sale of excisable goods.
An exception is the activities of enterprises engaged in the assembly, production and sale of:
- Tobacco products classified under the code 2402 in the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature, subject to excise tax and VAT when imported into the rest of the Kyrgyz Republic by FEZ entities registered before 2000;
- Nicotine-containing products, disposable electronic nicotine delivery systems with nicotine liquid in one case, electronic cigarettes and similar individual electric vaporizing devices (electronic nicotine delivery systems), classified under the codes 2404 and 8543 40 000 0 in the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature with a mandatory requirement to restrict export to the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, water, including mineral and carbonated water, containing added sugar or other sweetening substances, or flavoring substances under the code 2202, subject to excise tax and VAT when imported into the rest of the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic by FEZ entities that meet the requirements for the development of the territory of the FEZ of the Kyrgyz Republic, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and confirmed by an act of the authorized state body in the field of customs affairs, by entities registered as FEZ entities, regardless of the date of registration as FEZ entities.