Production of excisable goods banned in Bishkek FEZ, but with some exceptions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On Free Economic Zones (FEZ) in the Kyrgyz Republic».

The document was developed to support business entities operating in the Bishkek FEZ, create conditions for fair competition, and eliminate contradictions, gaps and ambiguities in the legislation in connection with amendments to the Tax Code.

Certain types of activities are prohibited in the FEZ, including the production and sale of excisable goods.

An exception is the activities of enterprises engaged in the assembly, production and sale of: