Personnel changes occur at Bishkek City Hall

Personnel changes took place at the Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev introduced the newly appointed employees and managers to the staff at a working meeting.

According to the results of the competition for filling vacant administrative municipal positions, Abdes Anarbekov was appointed to the post of Chief of Staff of the Executive Office of the City Hall of Bishkek. Myrza-Aiym Kamchibekova took the position of the head of the Legal Department of the Central Office of the City Hall.

Askhat Osmonov was appointed an Advisor to the acting Mayor of Bishkek. Nurlan Namatov became the head of the Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise, and Tynchtyk Mederbekov became his assistant. Adilet Kurperdiev was appointed the head of Bishkekpekarnya municipal enterprise.

The duties of the head of the Land Resources Department were temporarily assigned to the head of the Legal Department of the same subdivision Bakai Turdugulov. Ex-chief Azamat Sagyndyk uulu is now a Vice Mayor of Bishkek in charge of land policy, construction and architecture.