About 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently in the Middle East

As of March 2, approximately 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in the Middle East, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Director of the Consular Department Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu said at a press conference.

At present, there are no reports of Kyrgyzstanis injured or left without shelter.

«Consular staff and members of the operational headquarters are making every effort to provide the necessary assistance to our compatriots,» he said.

According to Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, about 6,000 Kyrgyz nationals are in Saudi Arabia, mostly pilgrims who arrived to perform Umrah. Around 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis are currently in the United Arab Emirates, with approximately 1,000 of them having already overstayed their tourist visas.

«In the United Arab Emirates, particularly in Dubai, as well as in Qatar, certain difficulties are being observed. We have worked out alternative routes and prepared appropriate action plans,» he noted.

The attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran began on February 28 with numerous air and missile strikes targeting cities and military facilities. In response, Tehran struck Israel and U.S. military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Following the initial strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of the military operation.

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed, along with several other senior officials in Tehran.

The escalation in the Middle East continues, with ongoing missile strikes from both sides. Tens of thousands of people remain stranded due to closed airspace in the conflict zone.