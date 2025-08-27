10:47
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ready to exchange experience in field of taxation

A delegation from Tajikistan headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda visited the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The main topics of the meeting were the digitalization of tax and customs procedures, tourism development, as well as state budget issues.

Representatives of the State Tax Service gave a presentation on ongoing tax reforms and the introduction of digital technologies to improve the efficiency of tax administration.

The parties also exchanged questions and answers on current issues in the tax system of both countries.

Following the meeting, both parties expressed their readiness to develop cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of taxation.
