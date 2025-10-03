Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to eliminate double taxation

Negotiations between delegations from the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan will be held in Bishkek from October 6 to 9, 2025, to conclude an agreement on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion or avoidance. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the negotiations are an important step in developing bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan. It should be noted that international agreements on the avoidance of double taxation are considered one of the effective mechanisms for attracting foreign direct investment into the national economy.

The main objectives of the agreement are to protect residents of one country from discriminatory taxation in the other contracting state, prevent tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreements, and facilitate the exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states.