President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to tax legislation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law introducing amendments to several legislative acts in the field of taxation.

According to the presidential press service, the document was adopted to improve tax legislation, simplify tax administration procedures, promote fair competition, and reduce the shadow economy.

In particular, control over compliance with tax requirements by entities operating in bazaars and mini-markets will now be carried out by their administrations, in accordance with procedures determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Income tax exemptions will apply to the sale of wool, hides, and used batteries.

Additionally, income earned by employees of organizations engaged in football-related activities — including salaries, bonuses, salary increments, rewards, compensation, financial aid, and other incentive or compensatory payments — will not be subject to income tax.

The law also stipulates that wage payments in non-cash form must now be made not only by legal entities but also by individual entrepreneurs.
