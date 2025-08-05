Kyrgyzstan and Romania discuss possible launch of Bishkek–Bucharest flight

Kyrgyzstan and Romania have discussed the possibility of launching a flight between Bishkek and Bucharest. The topic was addressed during a meeting between Daniyar Bostonov, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the management of the Romanian Civil Aeronautical Authority.

The two sides discussed the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement on air traffic and the possibility of launching regular flights once Kyrgyzstan is removed from the European Union’s «blacklist.»

Talks were also held with representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Transport, who oversee the aviation industry. Issues of regulation, development of aviation infrastructure and personnel training were discussed.

Daniyar Bostonov also visited ROMATSA control center, where he got acquainted with the work of the air navigation service, air traffic control tower simulators and training simulators used for training of air traffic controllers, engineers and meteorologists including from Kyrgyzstan.