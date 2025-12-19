Cabinet of Ministers amends regulations on taxation and import of goods

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several of its resolutions on taxation and import of goods. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document aims to increase excise tax revenues to the national budget, strengthen controls over the import of goods into the country, and improve tax administration.

Specifically, the regulations on taxation of trade in and near markets have been clarified, and the conditions for applying the license system have been amended. New requirements have been introduced for importers of goods from Eurasian Economic Union countries, including expanding the grounds for refusing to issue a tax registration certificate.

Furthermore, the resolution clarifies the deadlines for implementing the labeling of certain excisable goods and provides for the use of a bank guarantee instead of depositing funds into a tax authority deposit account when importing alcoholic beverages.

The powers of tax authorities to oversee the accounting and movement of goods, including petroleum products, have also been expanded.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.