Draft agreement on combating illegal online content sent to EAEU member states

The Eurasian Economic Commission has approved the launch of the procedure required for signing an agreement on combating illegal content on the internet.

The draft document, which outlines coordinated approaches to tackling violations of intellectual property rights, has been forwarded to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union for the completion of domestic procedures prior to signing.

The agreement establishes measures to protect intellectual property rights online. It provides for court-ordered restrictions on access to illegal content, obliges owners of internet resources to block access to such content based on judicial decisions, and provides for the creation of an electronic registry of online resources subject to access restrictions.

According to EEC Minister for Economy and Financial Policy Bakhyt Sultanov, all EAEU member states have completed their internal approval procedures, indicating that the document is ready for signing.
