Kanybek Dosmambetov relieved of duties as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan

A presidential decree has officially relieved Kanybek Dosmambetov of his position as Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The document, signed today, does not disclose the reasons for the decision. It is expected that an acting head of the Ministry of Health will be announced soon, along with the candidate proposed for approval by the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Dosmambetov was appointed minister on December 24, 2025, having served as acting head of the ministry since December 1.

Prior to leading the Ministry of Health, he worked in the state security system, holding several senior positions, including head of the Main Directorate of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for Jalal-Abad region.
