Energy Ministry introduces ban on hazardous autonomous power sources

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the rules on electricity use in force since 2012. The primary objective of the changes is to adapt legislation to the rapid development of renewable energy and microgeneration, as well as to strengthen the safety of the national power system.

One of the key decisions is a direct ban on the use of autonomous power supply sources if their connection scheme does not prevent the supply of voltage into external grids.

The prohibition is aimed at preventing accidents, short circuits, and threats to the lives of personnel working on power lines.

The Cabinet has also updated definitions and regulations in the field of renewable energy and microgeneration, clarifying the status of electricity suppliers, the procedures for recording generation and consumption, and equipment requirements.

All installations generating energy from solar, wind, water, or biomass sources must now be integrated into a centralized metering and monitoring system. Commercial meters are required to record every kilowatt, including the return flow to the grid.

The updated rules apply to both households and industrial facilities using microgeneration. According to the document, suppliers are obliged to calculate payments based on actual volumes of consumption and generation and to issue accurate payment documents.
